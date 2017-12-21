LETTER OF THE WEEK: Help children with brain injuries by backing event

I am writing to tell you about The Supercar Event which is held in aid of a charity close to my heart and a day out I really enjoyed.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8, Rockingham Circuit will host The Supercar Event for the first time.

This is a spectacular two day festival offering attractions for the whole family including once-in-a-lifetime supercar passenger rides.

I know how much fun this is and all funds raised are donated to The Children’s Trust to help children with brain injury and neurodisablility across the UK, including Northamptonshire.

Every year more than 40,000 children in the UK acquire a brain injury through an accident or illness and the effects are often life changing.

The Children’s Trust supports children and their families affected by brain injury and neurodisability through specialist rehabilitation, education and community services with the aim of helping them to live the best life possible.

Whether you dream of a ride in a Lamborghini Aventador S, Ferrari 488, Pagani Huayra, an Ariel Nomad, OR if you’re looking for a fantastic family day out, join us at The Supercar Event and help us to raise £100,000 for children with brain injury and neurodisability.

Tickets start from £8.

Save 20 per cent if you book before December 31; visit thesupercarevent.com

We are also recruiting 100 volunteers to help us with the event, lunch is included and you will receive a free family ticket so that friends and relatives can come and enjoy the event too.

Call 01737 36 4324 to register your interest.

I hope you will be joining us there.

Shane Richie

Actor