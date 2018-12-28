Letter: Crime service shows Corby needs to stand on its own

Letter writer Stuart McKay says his recent experience with being a victim of crime has shown him Corby needs to stand on its own...

I was a victim of crime late on a Saturday night. I have a rough idea who it was but not 100 per cent.

My property was not damaged. The police gave me a crime number and they said it was more than likely they would not come out. I don’t have a problem with that – fair enough.

What I do have a problem with is this. They contacted me on Sunday night and said they would need a further statement so they sent me a text saying what time my appointment was and the full address where I had to go.

The crime was committed in Corby and I live in Corby but they expect me to go to Kettering to fill in a statement.

I phoned the non-emergency number 101. I got through after an hour. If you were to ask the police what took an hour for the phone to be answered what’s the betting their reply would be – we received an unprecedented number of calls that night.

It’s not good enough.

The English are a splendid lot.

In fact, I would not want to be born anywhere else but what has happened to our passion and love for the greater good?

How is it that we just accept things for the way they are without putting up a fight?

On average, a politician earns around £1,400 a week.

I believe the time will come one day where Corby governs itself with no outside influence.

It’s the only way our town will prosper and take care of its people.

Stuart McKay, Corby