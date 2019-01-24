Letter: Congratulations to our courageous Corby MP

Letter writers Philip and Jean Derbyshire have praised Corby MP Tom Pursglove for his stance on Brexit...

We would like to congratulate Tom Pursglove MP on his courageous and honest decision to resign his position as Conservative Vice-Chair for Youth in order to vote against the Prime Minister’s “deal” last week.

This is a deal which would have effectively surrendered the United Kingdom into the control of the unelected leaders of the EU in Brussels without time limit and cost the taxpayer £39 bn with nothing promised in return.

If more of our MPs were as honest, wise and straightforward as Mr Pursglove in supporting the wishes of their constituents following the EU referendum we would not now be in the unholy mess into which Theresa May has led us.

Philip and Jean Derbyshire, Church Brampton