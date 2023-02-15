Your chance to help influence healthcare in Northamptonshire by becoming a governor
Opportunities to become a governor and improve healthcare where you live
People are being encouraged to step forward and play a key role in healthcare across Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting people aged 16 and over, and with a range of backgrounds and life experiences, to become a governor.
A number of seats on the trust’s council of governors are available including:
- One public Northampton seat
- Two public Kettering and Corby seats
- Two public Wellingborough and East Northants seats
- Six patient and carer seats
Candidates must either live in the geographical area or be a patient, or the carer of a patient using trust services within the past 10 years.
Not only do governors represent the interests of their communities and the public, as a whole, by using their networks and local ties, they can help the trust learn, develop and grow.
To help people understand the role more, NHFT is hosting two informal ‘Becoming a Governor’ webinars on:
- Monday, February 20 from 1pm to 2pm
- Tuesday, March 7 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm
To attend one of the ‘Becoming a Governor’ sessions, or to find out more about the role, visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/elections.
Carol Phillips, public governor for Daventry and South Northants, said: “Being a Governor for NHFT is a fantastic opportunity to help improve local healthcare for the whole community.
"We are calling on people to join these online sessions which are very relaxed, and a great chance to find out what being a governor for the trust entails, with opportunities to ask questions.
"We know there are lots of people out there, from a diverse range of backgrounds, who could add a huge amount of value, to what the trust does, by being a governor.”
The deadline for nominations to stand as a governor is Friday, March 10 2023 at 5pm.