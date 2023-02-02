Your beautiful mind - invitation to free health event arranged by KGH’s public governors

A chance to learn hints and tips about managing your emotional and mental well-being will be available at an event arranged by Kettering General Hospital’s public governors.

The event, called ‘Your Beautiful Mind’, is on Thursday, February 16, from 4pm to 5pm on Microsoft Teams and anyone who is interested – wherever they may live in the county - can attend by registering at: https://buytickets.at/ketteringgeneralhospital/841880.

It is part of the series of events being organised by Governors called Your Health Matters that aim to help demystify common health conditions and provide practical help.

KGH

The event will help people to develop ways of managing their emotions and well-being, providing people with practical tips on dealing with today’s worries and winter blues.

The event speakers are from the Northamptonshire group, Action for Happiness - a global movement with a mission to create a kinder, happier world.

Backed by scientific research, Action for Happiness can show people some simple ways to increase happiness.

The event will be delivered by Rachel Travers, Action for Happiness co-ordinator, and Chris Davison, lead governor, and public governor for Kettering & Corby for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Chris is an Action for Happiness champion and one of the founding members of the Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub.

This event will be introduced by Happiness champion and KGH deputy governor, Mabel Blades.

Mabel, a trained dietician, will also be able to help you understand how food can affect your mood, so tune in and ask questions.

Rachel said: “We look forward to sharing with you some simple ideas that can transform your well-being and explaining some ways that you can share this approach with others, to make a positive impact on the people around you.

"In these challenging times, we all need to support each other.”

To take part you can also email KGH’s governor and member lead, [email protected]

