Young cyclist injured following collision with car in Higham Ferrers
Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:49 BST
Emergency services were called following a collision involving a car and a boy on a bicycle in Higham Ferrers.
Police and ambulance attended the incident in Saffron Road in the town at about 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).
A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “There was a collision between a grey Honda Civic and a boy on a bicycle.”
But the force spokesman added: "Thankfully the boy sustained minor injuries only.”