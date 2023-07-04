Young and old come together to learn a new craft technique and brighten up Corby church

Twelve students from Bishop Stopford School, Kettering spent the morning at a popular craft group last Wednesday.

They helped to decorate a mirror, for the church where the group meets and a box which they could then take home themselves.

Tammy Grigg is the owner of Discover Craft.

Jenny, Suzanne and Caroline start the decorating of the donated mirror

She likes to call herself a 'craft practitioner' and prides herself on 'delivering creative experiences to nurture the soul'.

Tammy has a close working relationship with The Cornerstone Church on the Kingswood estate in Corby.

The church has been running a Wednesday coffee morning for more than a year now.

The group is overseen by Caroline Barratt who is often found, along with a lovely lady called Jenny, serving tea and coffee to the clients, many of whom are regulars at the lively group.

Students and crafters work together to decorate a mirror for the church

Tammy was asked to go along and deliver her colourful craft sessions and the group has grown from just a few people to a dozen or more.

Under Tammy’s watchful eye they have learnt many craft techniques including beading, shrink plastic, diamond painting, scraperfoil and macrame.

They have even learnt how to reverse decoupage, meaning papers are positioned upside down under some glass so the pattern shows through.

In the coming weeks, Tammy has many exciting activities planned including printing with tissue paper, silhouette collage and this week her clients are learning how to melt embossing powders and pour into moulds to make jewellery, buttons or embellishments for other projects.

In fact when Tammy was told that the students would be coming she moved the planned melting activity back and decided that decoupaging would be a safer activity with so many people.

Not wanting the students to be finished too quickly she asked permission from the church to put a mirror up in the toilets.

She said: “There wasn't one in there and I thought it would be nice for the clients and students to decorate a mirror to go up and serve as a reminder of the session.”

Tammy asked on social media and it was one of the groups clients who offered one he wasn't using.

The mirror didn't take long to do and was decoupaged in various green papers to match the decor in its new home.

They are now thinking of doing a shelf to match and a basket too so that sanitary products can be made available for those who maybe can't afford them.

Tammy added: “The idea just snowballed from there. It's amazing how much of a difference you can make when people work together."

The students were also able to decopatch a little lidded box and sat chatting to the clients as they all enjoyed working on their projects.

Afterwards the students helped prepare a light lunch, which is free for anyone who wants to stay.

Tammy said: “It really was a joy to see how well everyone got on. There was lots of chatter, laughter and I think everyone enjoyed themselves immensely.

"The finished mirror will be a lovely reminder of the session.”

Everyone is welcome at the session from 9.30am to 11.30am at The Cornerstone Church, every Wednesday.

The craft activity is free, as is the lunch afterwards.

There are papers, magazines and games for anyone who doesn't wish to craft and there is always someone to chat to.

They sometimes play bingo once the craft is packed away while they wait for the light lunch, which is served at midday, for those who wish to stay.

Tammy also hosts other free craft sessions, funded by the council’s Well Northants Grant.

Everyone is welcome to drop in to watch, have a cuppa and a natter.

If space is available you will be able to craft but you can secure your space to craft by booking in advance.

The groups are:

Hazel Leys, Corby - Monday am

Cornerstone, Corby -Tuesday am (in addition to the Wednesday morning group)

The Crescents Community Centre, Kettering Tuesday pm

Victoria Centre, Wellingborough - Wednesday pm

The Grange Primary Academy (Community Hub), Kettering - Friday am

Morning sessions are 9.30am to 11.30am

Afternoon sessions are 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Tammy is also holding some family craft sessions in the holidays – watch for more details to follow.

You can book by calling Tammy on 07947 051507 or by emailing her on [email protected]