Would-be Kettering burglar puts his foot in it

Police officers are on the lookout for a would-be burglar with white paint on their shoes.

Between 1am and 1.30am yesterday (Sunday), the burglar climbed over a wall into the garden of a home in Garfield Street, Kettering, and entered the garage, spilling a tin of white paint and stepping in it.

An unsuccessful attempt was then made to get into the back door of the house before the intruder was disturbed by an occupant and fled back over the wall.

No items were stolen but the intruder would have had white paint on their shoes from the spilled tin.

Witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in Garfield Street or Hawthorn Road, or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.