Would-be burglar flees after Kettering teenager finds him standing in her hallway

Police are investigating

A would-be burglar fled after a teenager raised the alarm when she found him standing in her hallway.

Police have launched an appeal after the attempted residential burglary in Neale Avenue between 9.20am and 9.40am on Sunday, July 25.

The home's occupier, who had left the door unlocked as she was expecting a visitor, heard the front door open.

A police spokesman said: "Her teenage daughter went to the door and found an unknown man stood in the hallway.

"She returned to the kitchen to raise the alarm and the man left. Nothing was stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.