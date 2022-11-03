Works commence on 81 Tilia homes at Forge Place as part of Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development

Construction work has commenced on a selection of 81 new homes at Tilia Homes Eastern’s Forge Place at Stanton Cross.

The development, located in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, will see a selection of properties, from one-bed apartments and maisonettes to two to four-bed houses.

As part of the plans for Forge Place, Tilia Homes will build three-bedroom properties, which are designed as accessible and adaptable dwellings.

David Thomas, sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “This marks one of the most exciting milestones to date in our journey at Forge Place as we edge a step closer to being ready to welcome visitors and prospective buyers alike to see the beautiful homes we have planned at the development.

“Following the land acquisition and planning consent achieved earlier this year, we’ve already received great interest in the development, which is no surprise given the location and quality of the homes and development.

“We’re excited to be joining Bellway and Bovis in such an exciting consortium, which will bring much-needed quality homes to this thriving area, and we look forward to releasing the first homes in Spring 2023.”

As part of the homebuilder’s ongoing commitment to the Stanton Cross and wider communities, it has pledged financial provisions to support the Community Trust Fund.

David said: “We understand that we’re building more than just properties in Stanton Cross, but a real community where people can make memories and start the next chapter of their lives, which is why we place a great emphasis on investing in the areas in which we build.

“What’s more we understand how proud people are to call Wellingborough home, which is why the design of our home draws inspiration from the local landscape with design elements incorporated into the design and materials of the properties, while the apartments and town house properties bring a contemporary feel to the entrance of the development.”

For more information on Forge Place and to register interest in the properties available, visit https://www.tiliahomes.co.uk or call 01933 558181.

Stanton Cross is a £1 billion residential-led development to the east of Wellingborough which will eventually include 3,650 new homes, alongside new leisure and retail amenities and commercial space – including offices, industrial space and a trade park.

