Workplace revolution fuels growth for Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has worked on thousands of projects for commercial clients of all sizes since it launched in 2004.

The firm is now in the middle of a major period of growth as businesses take advantage of the Government’s super-deduction allowance which means investments in things like workplace furniture qualify for a 130 per cent capital allowance deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verve Group managing director Steve Allan said: “We’re so excited to be playing a part in the current workplace revolution – where companies want to get staff back into offices and employees are demanding better places to work from.

Members of the Verve Workspace team

“Back in 2020 people were questioning whether they needed offices – now they’re increasingly recognising that a well thought out workspace can be a catalyst for a better work-life balance and actually boost productivity.

“A lot of our recent success stems from our creative ability to help the workplace be more than just desks and chairs – we create spaces that help employers get their teams back into the office and get the most out of everyone being in a pleasant, vibrant environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To cope with increasing demands for its expertise the firm is on a recruitment drive to further strengthen its sales and marketing teams.

Steve added: “Verve has experienced significant growth in the past 12 months and we want to take what we’re doing to the next level by growing our workforce with positive, team-spirited people.

“We’ve recently recruited a new telesales professional and we’re looking for more sales professionals who can help us work with more clients who are excited about creating positive working environments.

“We’re also creating a new role to help further drive forward our marketing and online offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is particularly exciting for us because we’re really stepping up our online brand this year so we can offer even more support to homeworkers and those who don’t need design services, just cost-effective ‘off the shelf’ solutions relatively quickly.”

The super-deduction allowance is available to businesses until March 31, 2023.