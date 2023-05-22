Woof Fest is back at Chester House Estate – and it’s something worth barking about

Nadine Berger, Cllr Helen Howell, Jack Pishhorn opening last year's Woof Fest

Dog trainer talks, Flyball demonstrations, an artisan market and a Puppuccino stand are some of the many things you can expect from Woof Fest, a fun-filled festival this June for you and your four-legged friends.

The festival is in partnership with The Canine Cottage, which is a dog boutique based at The Chester House Estate. The one-day festival will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 4pm.

Organiser Nadine Berger, owner of The Canine Cottage, said: “We are happy to announce we are bringing back Woof Fest after the huge success last year. This is a day dedicated to our four-legged friends and will include our fun dog show. Visitors can enter their dogs into lots of different categories and the dog who named ‘Best in Show’ at the end of the day will win a prize.

“This year we have a Puppuccino Bar, providing puppy friendly cream drinks which I’m sure will get lots of tails wagging. There really isn’t anything else that is local and this big for dogs, so it’s great to see the tickets selling so quickly this year.”

This year’s line-up includes the Waendel Flyball Team whose skilled pooches will be in action, Pamper My Poochie dog grooming salon owner Jules and Chasing Pawfection dog trainer Chris, who will be providing tips and tricks. There will also be a large artisan market – with more than 50 stalls providing both human and dog products from local and national sellers.

A highlight of Woof Fest promises to be the fun dog show, from 11am to 3pm, and dogs can enter as many classes as they’d like. Classes include Waggiest Tail, Best Rescue, Golden Oldie (+7 years) and many more that are listed on The Canine Cottage website. All dogs placed first, second and third in their class will win a rosette and little treat and be entered into the ‘Best in Show’ category at the end of the day.

For the rest of the family, there are food and refreshments available on site and a designated picnic area. The Canine Cottage shop will be open to visit, where they have a range of goods, including Trinkety Paws dog leads and lots of treats for your four-legged friend. There are also four other shops at the estate which will be open on the day, including florist Eden Wild, Chester House Farm Shop, Saxby’s Cider, and the Gift Shop (also home to the History Book Corner).

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It’s great to see this event return for 2023 and that the team will be welcoming plenty of four legged friends and their owners back to the Chester House Estate on June 10.

“Last year’s event was really popular and the feedback we received helped develop a programme of events throughout the year and ensure there is something for everyone - including the dogs of North Northamptonshire.”

Parking is free, tickets for under 16s are free and the over 16s entry price is £2.50. A percentage of all ticket profits will be donated to local charity Animals in Need. Tickets will be available on the day to purchase, but Chester House Estate are urging people to pre-book to manage capacity.

The festival runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, June 10, at Chester House Estate, NN8 2DH. The main visitor car park is on Claudius Way.