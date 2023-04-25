Women in Northamptonshire encouraged to reach out for support during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week

Free community drop-in sessions and online webinars are being offered across Northamptonshire for pregnant women and new parents to get support with their mental health.

As part of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week (1 – 7 May) Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s (NHFT) Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Service (SPMHS) is delivering sessions and webinars throughout the week at libraries across the county.

Perinatal refers to the time during a pregnancy and up to 12 months following the birth of a child.

Support is being offered for pregnant women and new mums who are experiencing mental health conditions

The SPMHS is hoping to raise awareness of perinatal mental health conditions and highlight the help and support available to those who are struggling.

The theme for this year’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is 'Together in a Changing World'.

The SPMHS have organised the sessions to bring people together to talk about mental wellbeing and learn more about the services available.

The SPMHS provides care and treatment for women with moderate to severe mental health needs and supports the developing relationship between parent and baby.

Last year, the service accepted 1,013 referrals, with 92% having maintained or improved mental health upon completing care

They also offer advice to those with existing mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder or psychosis who are planning a pregnancy.

Referrals to this service can be made by any health professional working with an individual including midwives, health visitors, GPs, hospital-based teams and mental health services.

Anne Rackham, interim chief operating officer at NHFT, said: “Perinatal mental illness affects one in four new and expectant mums and covers a wide range of conditions.

"If left untreated, mental health conditions can have significant and long-lasting effects on the mother, the child, and the wider family.

"The team has grown substantially since the service launched in 2019 and the demand for perinatal mental health support is increasing.

Carly Galpin, interim strategic lead for NHFT specialist perinatal mental health service, said: “Conditions such as postnatal depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis can occur during pregnancy or soon after having a baby and their presentations can range from mild to severe.

"The development of the service has led to peer support workers being embedded into the team, who have lived experience of perinatal mental health conditions.

"Following their recovery, they have undertaken specialist training to support others who are experiencing similar difficulties.

"If you or anyone you know may be struggling, please speak out or seek support.”

Also being held throughout the week are a series of webinars, delivered by NHFT’s psychologists, peer support workers and occupational therapists, offering insight into the common feelings and experiences new mums may have during and after pregnancy.

The sessions will challenge assumptions and highlight the mental health difficulties many parents face during this new chapter in their lives.

Webinars are free, they are open to both the public and professionals, please visit the link to register a place.

Following the awareness week, families are invited to join the specialist perinatal mental health service for a well-being walk around the grounds of Delapré Abbey.

This walk provides families with the opportunity to meet and connect with other parents, members of the SPMHS team.

For details on mental health support for women and families in Northamptonshire relating to perinatal mental health visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/perinatal

Anyone struggling with their mental health, can call a dedicated and confidential Northamptonshire Mental Health number available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call 0800 448 0828, any time of day or night.

Details of drop-in sessions, webinars and the wellbeing walk can be found below:

Community drop-in sessions being held at libraries across Northamptonshire

Tuesday 2 May9:45am - 11:45am - Oundle Library10:00am - 12:00pm - Daventry Library10:15am - 11:15am - Duston Library1:45pm - 3:45pm - Wellingborough LibraryWednesday 3 May9:45am - 10:45am - Rushden Library9:45am - 11:45am - Weston Favell LibraryThursday 4 May9:45am - 11:45am - Towcester Library9:15am - 12:15pm - Corby LibraryFriday 5 May10:15am - 11:15am - Northampton Central Library

Webinars being held on Microsoft TeamsTuesday 2 May - 12:15pm - Peer Support – Walking in your shoes (50 minutes)Wednesday 3 May - 12:15pm - Managing Mum guilt (30 minutes)Thursday 4 May - 12:00pm - Adapting to Motherhood (1hr 5 minutes)Friday 5 May - 12:00pm - Lived Experience - Maternal mental health (1 hr 20 minutes)

To register a place visit: bit.ly/SPMHSWebinars