News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Woman taken to hospital after being rescued from fire at Burton Latimer flat

An investigation into the blaze is under way
By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a flat in Burton Latimer this morning (Friday).

Fire crews were called to Station Road just after 7am and found smoke coming from the ground floor property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed to tackle the flames.

Fire crews were called to the sceneFire crews were called to the scene
Fire crews were called to the scene
Most Popular

The woman who rescued was taken by the ambulance service to Kettering General Hospital, where she remains at this time.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A fire investigation is currently under way to determine the cause of the fire. Crews have remained at the scene today and visited a number of properties in the immediate vicinity to offer reassurance and home fire safety advice.

“We will return to the area again shortly to extend our support to local residents.

“Firefighters appreciate the community’s cooperation whilst they attended this incident this morning and whilst they conclude their investigations.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceStation Road