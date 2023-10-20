Woman taken to hospital after being rescued from fire at Burton Latimer flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a flat in Burton Latimer this morning (Friday).

Fire crews were called to Station Road just after 7am and found smoke coming from the ground floor property.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed to tackle the flames.

The woman who rescued was taken by the ambulance service to Kettering General Hospital, where she remains at this time.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A fire investigation is currently under way to determine the cause of the fire. Crews have remained at the scene today and visited a number of properties in the immediate vicinity to offer reassurance and home fire safety advice.

“We will return to the area again shortly to extend our support to local residents.