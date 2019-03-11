Woman sustains injuries to the head in Northampton attack

Police investigating an assault on a woman in Somerset Street, in The Mounts, are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The assault happened at about 7.30pm last night, Sunday, March 10, when the woman was attacked by a man, causing injuries to her head.

Pictured: Somerset Street - credit, Google Maps.

A man passing by stopped to help, allowing the woman to escape.

Officers investigating the incident are urgently asking the passerby and anyone else who saw the incident to get in touch by calling 101.

Information can be shared by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.