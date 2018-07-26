Woman suffers serious head injury after being hit by bus on A6 in Finedon

A woman was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury after being hit by a bus on the A6 today (Thursday).

Police have just released more details about the collision which took place in Finedon this morning.

The incident led to a section of the A6 between Finedon and Irthlingborough being closed, as reported by the Northants Telegraph earlier today.

A spokesman for Northants Police: “At about 6.50am, a bus, which was travelling along Irthlingborough Road, towards Irthlingborough, was in collision with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 38-year-old woman, sustained a serious head injury was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident 100 of 26/7/18.