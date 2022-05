Emergency services were called to the scene.

A woman suffered a broken arm in a Barton Seagrave crash on Friday night (May 27).

Emergency services were called to Barton Road, near the Cranford Road junction, after the incident at 10pm involving a white Citroen and a black Mercedes.

A police spokesman said one woman was taken to KGH with a broken arm while a second person was taken to hospital with back pain.