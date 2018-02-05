Woman on bus in Northampton racially abused and spat on by man

A man is wanted by police in connection with a racially-aggravated assault where a woman was verbally abused and spat on.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information regarding two attacks in Harborough Road, Northampton, on November 22, 2017 between 4pm and 5pm and January 14, 2018, between 5.30pm and 6pm.

CCTV footage from North Gate Bus Station.

During the first incident, the victim was on a bus when a man began to racially abuse her. He then followed the victim off the bus and continued to shout racist abuse at her. He then spat at her which hit her face and clothing.

During the second incident, the victim got off the bus and the offender appeared, riding a bicycle and began to shout racist abuse at her again.

The man or anyone who recognises him are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.