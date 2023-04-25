Woman in her 90s taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northamptonshire
Three cars were involved in the collision and one of the drivers was taken to hospital
A woman in her 90s is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened in Northampton Road, Denton on Monday April 24 at around 5.15pm.
Three vehicles were involved in the incident – a red Suzuki Wagon, a blue Range Rover Vogue, and a silver Saab.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Suzuki – a woman in her 90s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Northamptonshire Police officers are now appealing for witnesses. They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000247187.