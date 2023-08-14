News you can trust since 1897
Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after collision that closed Northamptonshire road for seven hours

Police say the woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing
Carly Odell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on a Northamptonshire road.

The incident happened around 11.10 on Sunday (August 13) on the A4500 between Ecton and Earls Barton.

Police say it involved a Renault Clio and that the female driver – a woman in her 70s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry. Her injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The road was closed for around seven hours and reopened at 7.30pm.

