A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on a Northamptonshire road.

The incident happened around 11.10 on Sunday (August 13) on the A4500 between Ecton and Earls Barton.

Police say it involved a Renault Clio and that the female driver – a woman in her 70s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry. Her injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.