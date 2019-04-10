Woman hits car then driver's head and stomach with shovel in Kettering assault

A driver was hit on the head and in the stomach with a shovel when she was assaulted by a woman in Kettering.

The attack happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday (April 8) in Bath Road after the woman damaged the driver's car with the gardening tool.

When challenged, the offender assaulted the woman, hitting her in the stomach and her head with the shovel before leaving in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as white, aged in her 20s, with brown hair tied up in a top knot.

She was wearing dark clothing, had long false eyelashes and spoke with a local accent.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.