Woman drives off after crash between Wellingborough and Isham

A woman drove off from the scene of a two-car crash between Wellingborough and Isham.

The incident took place shortly after 8.30am yesterday (Thursday) in Finedon Station Road, when the victim of the crash was driving her grey Vauxhall Astra towards the A509.

She slowed to stop as an ambulance was coming but the car behind her, a black Audi, failed to stop and crashed into the back of the Vauxhall Astra.

The Audi driver got out of her car, went to the Vauxhall Astra and then ran back to her car and drove off without leaving any details.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of a Audi is described as a white woman in her mid to late 30s with dark blonde hair and wearing a mustard coat.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made but urged anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.