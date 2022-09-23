Woman dies after A6116 crash between Thrapston and Corby

A woman died after a crash on the A6116 between Thrapston and Corby yesterday (Thursday), police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the stretch near Sudborough at about 3.10pm after the incident which involved three vehicles.

Police said a grey Hyundai Tuscon, travelling towards Corby, crossed into the opposite carriageway for reasons yet unknown.

Police closed the road

It then collided with the offside of a maroon Volvo light goods vehicle before crashing into a white DAF light goods vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai – a woman in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were not injured.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the Hyundai prior to the incident.