Woman airlifted to hospital and man seriously hurt after A6 crash between Rothwell and Desborough

Fire crews had to remove the roof from one of the vehicles because the driver was trapped
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

A woman was airlifted to hospital and a man was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A6 yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to a stretch between Rothwell and Desborough at about 4.10pm after the incident, which involved a man driving a white Volkswagen Golf travelling north and a woman driving a red Citroen Xsara who was travelling south.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle and fire crews had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to take off the roof and safely remove her.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
She was treated by paramedics and airlifted to hospital in Coventry with serious injuries.

The man driving the Volkswagen also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

Both remain in hospital today.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, including relevant dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000428297 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

