Wollaston's Scott Bader partners with OXECO to offer high-performance bonding for the flexible solar panel market

Wollaston’s Scott Bader is excited to announce a partnership with chemistry technology expert OXECO.

The partnership offers a fast and effective way to bond lightweight flexible solar panels to roofing structures made from aluminium, galvanised and coated steel, PVC plastisol coated steel, PVC single ply membranes and composite structures across the construction, transport, automotive and leisure markets.

Scott Bader and OXECO’s joint technology provides a durable, high strength bond, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of installing lightweight flexible solar panels and improving the aesthetic appearance once installed.

Scott Bader x OXECO

The bonding solution allows flexible solar panels to generate green electricity on structures where this was not previously possible due to the weight of traditional solar panels.

Flexible solar panels are up to 80 per cent lighter when compared to traditional glass-faced solar panels and can conform to a larger range of surface curvatures.

The technology also eliminates the need for mechanical fixings and therefore no holes need to be drilled into the roof, maintaining water tightness.

Jonathan Stowell, group strategy director at Scott Bader, said: “Scott Bader is delighted to be working with OXECO in the fast-growing lightweight flexible solar panel market.

"This technology is a game changer offering a simple and effective way to bond flexible solar panels, for a variety of applications, in many of the markets Scott Bader operates in."

"Solving the issue of laminate debonding removes a major barrier to the solar energy revolution and greatly accelerates the move to net-zero” says Vassilis Ragoussis, CEO of OXECO.

