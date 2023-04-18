Wollaston’s Scott Bader is pleased to announce the formation of Scott Bader Turkey.

The new Turkish office, based in Istanbul, has been established to offer Scott Bader’s key distribution partners and customers local expertise in the growing composite, adhesive and functional polymer markets in Turkey and Central Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working in partnership with key Turkish distributors such as Telateks-Metyx Composites for composites and SAFIC ALCAN for functional polymers, Scott Bader Turkey will also drive growth in strategic local markets such as automotive and food packaging.

Scott Bader Turkey established

Marie Elliott, Scott Bader’s group sales and marketing sirector, said: “We are delighted to commit to the growing Turkish market with the formation of Scott Bader Turkey.

"The new office gives us the opportunity to work even closer with our key distribution partners to build on the success they have already delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Scott Bader Group.”

As part of the establishment of Scott Bader Turkey, the Scott Bader Commonwealth has donated to the DEC Turkey – Syria Appeal to help support victims of the recent earthquakes that devastated parts of southern Turkey and Syria.

Scott Bader Turkey’s official company name is SCOTT BADER TR ÖZEL KİMYASALLAR SANAYİ VE TİCARET LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ.

Scott Bader is based in Wollaston and celebrated its centenary in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad