Scott Bader in Wollaston is delighted to have been awarded the gold by Investors in People again.

Investors in People is an international organisation that encourages businesses to value their people above all else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers accreditations including ‘We invest in people’ to organisations which can show they’re actively making their workplaces better for their employees.

Scott Bader

By receiving gold, the company says it shows that they are meeting these high standards in developing and rewarding colleagues, living by our values and focusing on building sustainable success.The accreditation is recognised in 66 countries, making it the global benchmark for people management.

A spokesman for Scott Bader said: “We’re pleased to say that we received an advanced score for Creating Trust and Transparency based on communications shared openly by our CEO Kevin Matthews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also received advanced for Developing Leadership Capabilities for our work launching and rolling out a new leadership competency framework.

"We received high performing for Adopting and Living the Values based on examples of our colleagues living our values through various internal initiatives and our continued focus on behaviours and treating each other with dignity and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We received advanced for Encouraging High Performance for our fair, robust performance process, further receiving an established score for Recognising and Rewarding People, based on our succession and career planning initiatives.

"We also received advanced for Enabling Collaborative Working through our structural tweaks enabling colleagues to join cross functional projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, receiving advanced for Understanding People’s Potential for our work rolling out our new leadership competency framework as well as advanced for Supporting Learning and Development through the wide variety of development opportunities we offer colleagues and our focus on ensuring all colleagues have personal development goals and plans.”

And the spokesman added: “We already know Scott Bader is a great place to work, but we are so proud to have this recognised publicly through our gold accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad