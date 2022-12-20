Wollaston winner of Bloor Homes competition donates money to Cancer Research

Bloor Homes ran a competition on Facebook to name its latest development in Wollaston with local man Ryan Waite suggesting ‘Summers Grange’.

The housebuilder chose this name as the winner and gave £500 to Ryan as a prize to donate to his chosen charity.

Ryan chose Cancer Research as the ideal good cause to receive the money.

Ryan Waite (second from right) with representatives from Bloor Homes and Cancer Research

Ryan said: “The reason why I chose Cancer Research is because a few members of family and friends had cancer and didn't survive, and I think people deserve to live and enjoy their lives without any illnesses and freedom.

“Cancer is a very bad disease and no one deserves it and I hope with more help people can survive and live on.”

The treasurer for Wellingborough Friends of Cancer Research said: “On behalf of Wellingborough Friends of Cancer Research I would like to thank Bloor Homes for holding the competition to name the new housing estate in Wollaston.

“This enabled Ryan Waite the winner to generously donate his prize to Cancer Research UK.

“We are always grateful for donations to this very worthwhile charity.

“I have already written to Ryan to thank him for his donation, which we thought was a tribute to such a young person for thinking of others.”

Jack Costello, sales director for Bloor South Midlands, said: “We always try to donate money to good causes near to our developments, and this was the ideal way to do just that, while also involving the local community.

“By running this competition, not only have we found the perfect name for our new development in Wollaston, we have also been able to donate money to Cancer Research, as Ryan Waite’s chosen good cause.

“Thank you Ryan for taking part, and for choosing such a deserving charity to receive the cash.”