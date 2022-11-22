Brothers Harry, 11, and Archie, nine, brought home silver and bronze medals from an Amateur Judo Association competition on November 13 - less than 24 hours after completing a five-hour rugby ball passing challenge for Children in Need.

The two boys decided they wanted to raise money for the charity after seeing the rickshaw challenge pass through Wellingborough.

As keen members of Wellingborough Rugby Club, they chose their own way to ask for sponsorship and decided on passing a rugby ball between themselves.

Mum Ellie said: “They wanted to go for 24 hours, but at their age, we thought that was too much.

“So then they asked for 12 hours.

"We had to barter them down to a more achievable five hours which was still enough to be challenging for them, and they didn’t disappoint us.

“We decided to make a day of it, inviting people round to our house, where the boys were completing their challenge in the garden, and we invited friends and family along to support them.

“And they did it, five hours straight, only stopping for toilet breaks, and they even insisted on adding that time to the end. We’re so proud of them.”

Harry and Archie raised £605 through their Just Giving page and from donations on the day, smashing their original £250 target, and the page is still open for anyone else wishing to donate.

But their weekend didn’t stop there.

On Sunday, November 13, less than 24 hours later, the boys travelled with their judo club, Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club, to Erdington Academy, in Birmingham, to fight in the BuYun Amateur Judo Association competition.

The boys fought hard, with Harry winning the silver medal in his category, and Archie winning the bronze in his.

Their younger sister, Tabitha, however was not to be outdone, and won the gold medal.

It was a great day all round for the Wellingborough-based judo club, with all 14 players bringing home medals.

A further five golds, four silvers, and two bronzes, on top of the siblings’ haul.

Special mention goes out to Ollie who took his first gold medal, winning all three fights with ippon in under nine seconds total.

David took the gold in his category, after watching his son, Oliver, win gold in his, and daughter Marlie win silver in her first competition.

Mathew won gold, before his older brother Michael won silver, and also picked up some points towards his second Dan black belt.

It was gold for Emil, and silver for James in the under 25kg and under 22kg categories.

And finally silver for Tegan, bronze for Erin and Aoife at their first competition.

Head coach Dave Baldwin said: "It was a great day for Shudan. They've all been training so hard, and it's really starting to show.

"We're so proud of them all."

Emil’s dad, Yuri said: “I think today was a really good day for a Shudan team.

"I would also like to mention that we have seen a significant improvement in the training sessions over the past few weeks. All coaches deserve a special thank you.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Harry and Archies challenge can visit their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harry-archie1

For more information on starting judo at Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club, please visit their website: www.shudanjudo.co.uk or Facebook @shudanjudo