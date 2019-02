The chance to win a pamper day for your Valentine is on offer for Corby shoppers.

Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place has put up the prize worth a total of £200.

A lucky winner will win a haircut, a beauty, nail or therapy treatment, lunch and £100 to spend in a town centre store of their choice.

Entry forms are available from Corby town centre retailers with full terms and conditions.

The closing date for entries is February 14.