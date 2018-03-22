What services are paid for by council tax in East Northants?

As council tax bills land on doormats across the district, East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) is reminding people about what they get for their money and where the funds go to deliver services.

ENC collects the council tax on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council, emergency services, town and parish councils but only keeps eight per cent of the total collected to deliver district council services.

For a full breakdown of your council tax bill, click here

ENC leader Steven North said: “Based on a Band D property in the district, for 37p a day residents get their rubbish and recycling collected, safer communities, a benefits service, a sport and leisure service, 24/7 online services, clean and tidy environments, community projects to create public spaces for everyone, planning advice and legislation, food businesses checked for great hygiene, free parking in council-owned car parks and an impressive tourism offer, not forgetting dog wardens, land charges, online mapping, business advice, noise control, safeguarding and early help, plus loads more.”

More details on council tax bands and how to pay your bill can be found by clicking here

Council tax can be paid by direct debit on either the 1st or 15th of the month.

For more information go to www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/directdebit to sign up online.