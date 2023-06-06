News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough's Orpheus Choir celebrates 70 years of singing with coronation anthems

There's still time to register to take part in the choir's 'Come and Sing' event this Saturday
By Maureen WilliamsContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

Wellingborough’s Orpheus Choir is continuing to celebrate its platinum jubilee year with a 'Come and Sing' event at Wellingborough's United Reformed Church this Saturday (June 10).

They would welcome more singers, particularly tenors and basses, to join them in rehearsing and performing some coronation anthems including Handel's 'Zadok the priest' and Parry's 'I was Glad', both performed at the recent coronation in Westminster Abbey.

The event starts at 10am and will end with an informal performance at 3.30pm which will last about 45 minutes.

The choir's performance of 'Messiah' with the Camerata Singers in April this yearThe choir's performance of 'Messiah' with the Camerata Singers in April this year
The choir would appreciate an audience to listen to the results of their hard work during the day.

Tickets priced £5 can be purchased at the door.

For more information visit the choir's website at www.orpheuschoir.org.uk or their Facebook page, or contact Maureen Williams by emailing [email protected]

