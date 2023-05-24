News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough's Glenvale Park to host ‘Picnic in the Park’ for growing community to celebrate play park launch

Children will be able to enjoy the play park for the very first time after the ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place
Jake Setterfield
Published 24th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Glenvale Park LLP will be hosting a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event in June for the Glenvale Park residents to celebrate the launch of its new play park.

Taking place at the development on Saturday, June 17 between 11am and 1pm, it is hoped the event will bring the community together for a day of summer fun and food.

Visitors will be able to enjoy locally sourced food and drinks from Really Awesome Coffee, Serious Dough and Mario's Ice Cream.

It will also be a good opportunity for the new community to mingle with fellow residents and watch the unveiling of the new park, following speeches from local community leaders.

Children will be able to enjoy the play park for the very first time after the ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP said: “What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence.

“Giving back to the local community is something we’ve been committed to delivering at Glenvale Park, and this new park is testament to that ambition.

"Our analysis last year showed the 3,000 new homes at Glenvale will deliver more than £2bn of social value for the local community for every £1 spent, with more than £32m spent on local schools, highways, sport and leisure.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the development on 17th June, sharing another key site milestone with the growing community, who will be able to enjoy the play park for many years to come.”

As well as providing high-quality homes, Glenvale Park is committed to giving back to the community of Wellingborough through both community engagement, and a dedicated social value programme.

Glenvale Park is located off Niort Way, Wellingborough.

For more information on the development, visit glenvalepark.co.uk and for more information on the event, email [email protected]

