Wellingborough's Glenvale Park hosts celebration to mark the opening of new play area

The ribbon has been cut!
By Andy LeakeContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
The new playground was put to good use on its opening
The new playground was put to good use on its opening

Glenvale Park’s growing community recently hosted a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event for residents to mark the launch of its new play area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony – attended by Cllr Lora Lawman, alongside children and local families - took place at the Wellingborough development on Saturday, June 17, bringing together the community for a day of summer fun and food.

Visitors were able to enjoy locally sourced food and drinks from street food vendors and had an opportunity to mingle with fellow residents prior to the unveiling of the new park, following speeches from local community leaders. Children were then able to enjoy the play park for the very first time after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Councillor Lora Lawman opens the Glenvale Park playground
Councillor Lora Lawman opens the Glenvale Park playground
Cllr Lawman said: “It was a pleasure cutting the ribbon and officially opening the fantastic play facilities at Glenvale Park with the help of some children who were only too eager to try it all out.

“I was most impressed with the care taken to create fully accessible play areas. The children and parents appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed the new play park and especially exploring the climbing tower.

“It was superb to see so many residents come along for the Picnic in the Park event and a big thank you to Glenvale Park for creating this new local community and outstanding facilities.”

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence.

Residents and locals alike turned out to the event Residents and locals alike turned out to the event
Residents and locals alike turned out to the event

“Giving back to the local community is something we’ve been committed to delivering at Glenvale Park, and this new park is testament to that ambition. Our analysis last year showed the 3,000 new homes at Glenvale will deliver more than £2bn of social value for the local community for every £1 spent, with more than £32m spent on local schools, highways, sport and leisure.

“We had an excellent time welcoming residents young and old to the launch, sharing another key site milestone with the growing community, who will be able to enjoy the play park for many years to come.”

