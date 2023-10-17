Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Made With Many’s Youth Forum have announced the final line-up for Fresh Fest, a new free event for young people aged 11 to 18 in Wellingborough, happening this Saturday.

If you’re aged 11 to 18, drop into Fresh Fest at The Victoria Centre on Saturday, October 21 between 11am and 4pm to have a go at creative activities, find new groups to join, places to go, or have your say about what else is needed for young people on a 12ft graffiti with artist Kilo from Splash and Dash Creations.

Fresh Fest is taking place in Wellingborough this Saturday (October 21)

As well as all the free activities and WiFi throughout the day, young people can enjoy free pizza at 12.30pm, a free prize draw at 2pm and a free pumpkin decorating competition at 3pm.

You could win Costa vouchers, games at Lazer Tag in Wellingborough or film tickets at the Castle Theatre.

You can relax in the Wellbeing Tent and chat to NGAGE with Aquarius, Off The Streets NNand Service Six, who support young people to live healthier and happier lives.

Or take a seat on the Soul Sofa, make a bracelet and reflect on the things that are important to you with the Baháʼí Community of Wellingborough.

The Wellingborough Interfaith Group will also be around, to hear what you think they could be doing for young people.

You can try your hand at making a music track with The Compound, or have a go at freewriting with MMAP Workshops, singing and dancing with Kilburn School of Dance, or tai chi with Dexterity Dance.

Meet environmental group the Welly Wombles and the Unite Community Northants, who campaign about the things that matter to you and your family.

Or find out about opportunities to have a voice within Greatwell Homes as well as free training that can be added to your CV.

Learn what Wellingborough Town Council have going on in the town for Halloween and the Christmas lights switch-on this year, and find out about opportunities at Wellingborough Library, including their Manga drawing club.

Chat to the Army Cadets and Air Cadets about their social and adventure opportunities, and speak to Wellingborough Town Football Club, who are eager to get your input on designs for their kit and a possible mural project at the ground.

You can also meet and chat to Northamptonshire Sport and All Saints and All Hallows Church's Choirs to find out what they have on offer for young people in Wellingborough.

Youth Projects co-ordinator, Becky Carrier from Made With Many, who has been helping the Youth Arts and Skills Forum to create Fresh Fest said: “Whether you are looking for some rest and relaxation, opportunities to get creative, places you can make new friends or find a new challenge, join us on Saturday to find out what’s happening in Wellingborough and enjoy the festival atmosphere.”

All details can be found at https://madewithmany.org/youth