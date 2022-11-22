Wellingborough warehouse acquisition delivers four times more space for PDS clients

Clients of Wellingborough-based print, design, and sourcing partner, PDS (Print Data Solutions Ltd), are set to benefit from the acquisition of a 50,000 sq ft warehouse facility close to its HQ at Park Farm industrial estate.

PDS acquired the site in response to increased demand for storage capacity and to enable the business to scale its client stock and fulfilment operations with greater agility and flexibility in accordance with customer requirements.

The new warehouse can accommodate 5,000 pallets and provides access to over 1,500 pick faces.

New warehouse facility for PDS in Wellingborough

Centrally located in the East Midlands, and with good transport links, PDS is now better placed to serve its multi-sector client base with a greater breadth of storage and fulfilment services that will enable its clients to scale in accordance with their needs.

Nick Shelton, managing director of PDS said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new warehouse facility and trust that this acquisition will make doing business with PDS even easier as we can now offer more flexible solutions and provide access to space that will help our clients to improve their efficiency and achieve greater speed to market.

“Engaging with PDS as a warehouse partner helps clients to reduce their own capital investment and cut costs by sharing storage resources.

"The new facility also delivers an improved working environment for our fulfilment and storage teams giving a boost to their wellbeing because they have the space to achieve our business aims more easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warehouse, located on Sinclair Drive, also includes a purpose-built space for our fulfilment team enabling it to achieve more streamlined workflows.

"In addition, we can accommodate higher volumes of non-standard stock.

"At PDS, we take our commitment to the environment seriously and have pledged to reduce our carbon emissions by five per cent each year to maintain our Planet Mark certification.

"We are able to reduce our energy consumption within the warehouse by installing motion sensor lighting and reducing the overall number of vehicle movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since we completed the purchase of the new warehouse, the PDS logistics team has been working to transform the space and move in our existing stock as well as new equipment.

"The logistics function is fully integrated with our unique technology, the innovative PDS+ online stock management system offering greater accuracy and transparency including through real time reporting.

“As well as delivering greater capacity and flexibility for our clients, we have successfully future-proofed our business for the long-term enabling PDS to work towards the achievement of its ambitious growth targets.”