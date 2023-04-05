Wellingborough Town Rugby Club scores £1,500 sponsorship thanks to Glenvale Park

The developers behind the new 3,000 home Glenvale Park community have helped Wellingborough Town Rugby Club’s youth team score their way to success thanks to £1,500 sponsorship.

Glenvale Park LLP recently donated funds which have been put towards the purchase of new youth under–14s equipment and kits to help the team look the part on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has a long-standing history within the town, having been part of Wellingborough’s sporting scene since 1899.

Wellingborough Rugby Club

With a thriving community hosting events and matches throughout the year, it has continued to grow and now supports a range of mini, junior, men’s, and women’s teams.

According to the team manager, the pandemic delivered a blow to the club and forced them to put a temporary pause on games during lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the lifting of restrictions, they have enjoyed a subsequent resurgence, becoming a positive outlet for people within the community, but the increased popularity has stretched resources.

Kay Matthews, youth team manager of Wellingborough Rugby Club, said: “Covid was difficult for many, but it was especially challenging for local communities’ sports teams across the country, as they were unable to get together and enjoy the sport they love.

Wellingborough Rugby Club

"It’s been excellent to see the club bounce back so strongly post-Covid, but it’s also created added pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive the donation from Glenvale Park, the high-quality kit will make our youth team proud to be part of a great community, not to mention looking the part on the pitch.”

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital and Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting another local sports team as Glenvale Park progresses and makes a positive impact in Wellingborough.

"Social value is at the forefront of our objectives, and we aim to bring more to Wellingborough than just new homes.

"Helping young people within the community develop and maintain a passion for sport is something we will always be proud to support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see the new kits on the pitch and I wish the team all the very best in training and at future matches.”

Glenvale Park is a new neighbourhood for Wellingborough, offering new homes, amenities and green spaces.

It will also deliver a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a 25,000m² business park, which will house up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.

Glenvale Park is located off Niort Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad