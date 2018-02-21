Wellingborough set for some mouth-watering fun with chilli fiesta

Tasty tacos and sensational snacks will be among the culinary delights on offer at the pop-up chilli fiesta taking place in Wellingborough this weekend.

Visitors to the hotly anticipated free event, being held at The Tithe Barn between 11am and 5pm on Saturday (February 24), will be treated to a variety of stalls offering mouth-watering chilli-based products.

Chilli producers from across the UK hope to bring some heat to the town, by showcasing their products including sauces, jams, pastries, pickles, dips and drinks.

It has been organised by Discover Wellingborough, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by town centre businesses.

John Cable, executive director of the Wellingborough BID, said: “We’re always looking at ways to spice up the town centre events calendar and we’re sure this chilli event is going to crank up the heat in Wellingborough this weekend.

“Come rain or shine the spirits of those attending the indoor event won’t be dampened.”

People will be given the opportunity to buy what they try as well as learn more about the health benefits of chilli.

Items including DIPS’ award-winning chilli garlic pastes and preserved lemon chutney, Mabs Sauces featuring mild to exceptionally hot as well as vegan and gluten free options and Brockleby’s Pies, handmade in Melton Mowbray, will be on sale.

Karmix, producers of award-winning chutneys, sauces, curry pastes and marinades will also be in attendance, as well as staff from local restaurant Jamrock, located in Cambridge Street, who will be cooking some traditional Jamaican food.

John added: “With all the great selection of goods on offer, I’m sure visitors will not be disappointed.”