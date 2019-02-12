Wellingborough school's sixth form progress puts it top in district

Sixth form students have put their Wellingborough school in top spot in the district league tables with their latest set of results.

The Government recently announced the 16 to 18 results and they were positive for Wrenn School particularly in academic and applied progress when compared to other schools in Wellingborough district.

The school has improved over the years earning a good Ofsted rating in 2018 after inspectors deemed it inadequate in 2016.

Head of sixth form Louise Ellis said: "I am very proud of the recent performance tables released by the Government.

"We pride ourselves on our approach to post-16 education by providing a bespoke and individualised curriculum that allows students to select subjects according to their strengths and enjoyment.

"Our breadth of curriculum choice ensures that all our students are successful in gaining opportunities in their chosen careers.

"Congratulations to those students and to the staff who worked hard to achieve such great results."

The school cited examples such as trips abroad, charity work, mentoring young students and event organising as some the factors in getting students to enjoy learning "inside and outside the classroom".

Wrenn offers an EPQ qualification to its pupils - a standalone qualification designed to teach independent research and project management.

"We have achieved these results after championing a holistic approach to education; providing our students with chances to balance academic success with personal development," said a school spokeswoman.

"Students at Wrenn expand their life skills and enjoy learning both inside and outside of the classroom; trips abroad offer experiences that enrich their lives and provide context to their learning."