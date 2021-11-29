Wellingborough railway station to get electric car fast-charging points

Visitors to Wellingborough railway station will be able to charge their electric cars at the transport hub's car park with the installation of four pay-as-you-go electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will begin the installation of the EV charging points early next year near to the station car park entrance

The fast-acting system charges up to 80 per cent in roughly 30 minutes with customers only paying for the electricity used.

Wellingborough Station

All of the charging units will be available for EV drivers to use on a pay-as-you-go, no subscription basis.

Lisa Angus, transitions and projects director at East Midlands Railway, said: “More than ever before, people want the option to make more sustainable choices about how they travel.

"This investment in charging points, combined with our EMR Connect service, will enable our customers to be able to make a journey completely powered by electricity, helping to make a positive contribution to reduce emissions and cut their carbon footprint.”

Installing the chargers will allow EV customers who use EMR Connect to be able to make their journey using only electric energy - helping to drive down carbon emissions and making it quieter for those who live and work near the railway.

