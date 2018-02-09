Wellingborough pub to re-open as sports bar after refurb

A Wellingborough pub is set to have a makeover before re-opening as a luxury sports bar and club.

Cutters closed its doors for the last time on Saturday and will undergo some major changes and refurbishment before re-opening with a new look and a new name.

A message posted on Facebook this week said the venue has been sold and is now under new ownership and management.

The pub will be closed for several weeks while the refurbishment takes place and the message went on to say: “Please be patient with us, we will get the work carried out as quickly as we can.

“It will be worth the wait.

“Get ready for something new #Wellingborough.”

The pub is set to re-open next month as The Palace

When the pub re-opens, it will have numerous screens showing Premier League football, rugby and boxing, with the potential to show other big sporting events such as the NFL Superbowl.

But as well as watching sport, customers will be able to have a game themselves, such as darts, while enjoying a drink and some food.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph about the new venue, Dan Bisset said: “The refurbishment will be quite extensive, the works are coming in at about £60,000.” The makeover includes putting in new booths and creating separate areas including a VIP area, as well as re-carpeting and re-painting the pub.

They will also be changing the front of the premises and changing the name to The Palace as a nod to the history of the building, which used to be The Palace cinema.

Dan and the new owner of The Palace Kareem Naaman used to run a sports bar in Maidenhead and have been looking to branch out in the past 18 months.

They have looked at dozens of premises during the search and are set to open a venue in Newcastle-under-Lyme at a similar time to Wellingborough, with the goal of opening six venues this year.

Dan said: “What we were keen on was finding the right venue.

“The first time we looked at Cutters, we liked the location and the fact that it’s already got a decent Friday and Saturday night trade so it ticked all our boxes.” While it has taken several months of negotiations to get to this point, Dan said it will all be worth it when the bar re-opens next month.

And he added: “We are due to re-open on March 8, and we will have something going on that night.”

The pub’s opening times have yet to be confirmed, but it is hoped that the bar will offer somewhere to go during the day for food and drink as well as at night.