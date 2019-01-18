Wellingborough pub and billiards team help lift morale of charity shop after break-in

Donations from the Wellingborough community have helped lift the morale of staff at a charity targeted by burglars.

On January 4, the Daylight Charity Shop was broken into and items including a TV, a vacuum cleaner and telephones - leaving a repair bill for the trustees to pick up.

After hearing of the burglary the Queen's Head pub landlord, Ronan Masterson, donated the proceeds of the weekly quiz to the charity.

The Wellingborough and district Bar Billiards Association pledged £200 and an alarm system for the shop was donated by Jim Wiltshire from the Little R'ale House at the railway station.

Roger and Jacqui Coverley, trustees of the Daylight Centre, said: "In the early hours of January 4, the Daylight Charity Shop was broken into and a number of mainly technical items were stolen, which we rely on heavily to trade.

"In addition, we have a bill for repairs because of the damage which was caused.

"Between the Daylight Centre and the Daylight Shop, there are approximately 50 volunteers who work tirelessly to help those in need.

"Understandably morale was a little low after the break-in. Since then, we have been given an alarm system from Jim Wiltshire of the Little R'ale House, in Wellingborough station.

"On January 15, the Daylight Shop was visited by Ronan Masterson of the Queen's Head, Wellingborough, who presented us with £150 resulting from the proceeds and winnings of their quiz night.

"And in addition, a further £200 has been pledged from the Wellingborough and district Bar Billiards Association.

"Morale is now fully restored and we can't thank all those involved enough. We have been very touched by their generosity."

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent local charity that helps people with mental health problems, drug and alcohol abuse, learning difficulties, homelessness or those feeling fragile, isolated and alone.

Mr Masterson said: "This highlights the way the community pull together to turn a negative into a positive.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to help out a deserving charity."