Wellingborough pair married for 69 years offer advice to young couples on Valentine’s Day

A husband and wife from a Wellingborough care home have offered romantic advice to young couples celebrating Valentine’s Day this week.

Ivy and Vic Golley, who have been married for 69 years, said the secret to their marriage was to always listen to each other and making sure they were there for one another, no matter how busy life gets.

Ivy and Vic Golley

Ivy, who has lived at Anchor’s Bilton Court care home in Queensway since August 2017, said: “Our most romantic day was our wedding day and since then every day has been special.

“We’ve enjoyed each other’s company since we met at the local youth club.

“Valentine’s Day is a chance to show you care for someone you love and we are still in love after 69 years of marriage.”

Ivy and Vic will be joining their friends at Bilton Court for a valentine’s lunch today (Wednesday) including a two-course lunch in the dining area which will be decorated in love hearts.

Ivy and Vic say they are still in love today, even after 69 years of marriage!

Bilton Court manager Samantha Horne said the valentine’s lunch was part of a packed programme of activities at the care home.

She said: “This is such an exciting event.

“There will be lots of fun, colour and wonderful food all made from fresh seasonal ingredients.

“Older people have a lifetime of experience when it comes to love so it’s great they can offer younger couples advice.

“The lunch is part of Bilton Court’s ongoing programme of interesting activities which aim to stimulate the residents physically and mentally.

“Such events are also a great occasion for residents to socialise with friends and their families.”