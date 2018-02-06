Peter Bone has called for Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet to all "go now".

The Wellingborough MP was speaking during an urgent question debate on the state of the cash-strapped authority in the House of Commons, raised by fellow Northamptonshire MP, Philip Hollobone (Con, Kettering).

During his statement, Mr Bone also suggested the county council's structure should move away from the cabinet model to a committee system, as he accused the authority of being run by a clique of cabinet councillors.

“I congratulate my honourable friend for the very important urgent question and as my honourable friend said all seven Northamptonshire MPs have lost confidence in the leadership of the county council," said Mr Bone.

“There is no question that this is not about money, this is about the governance of the county council.

“That cabinet has to go, and it has to go now.

“And the vast bulk of county councillors of all political parties in Northamptonshire County Council are impeccable but there has been a clique running that cabinet and that’s the cause of this problem.

“And finally, I do think that if there had been a committee system this could not have happened.

“I’m not saying a cabinet system doesn't work elsewhere but I think in future we need to ensure we have a committee system at NCC.”

Mr Bone was addressing Rishi Sunak, the Minister for Local Government, who represented the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government in the absence of the department's Secretary of State, Sajid Javid.