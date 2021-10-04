Wellingborough man dies in motorbike crash

Police are investigating

A Wellingborough man has died after a motorbike crash at lunchtime today (Monday), police have confirmed.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the B645 slip road of the A1 northbound near St Neots after the crash, which involved a single motorbike, at about 12.45pm.

This afternoon a force spokesman said the motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Wellingborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene today with the slip road closed and delays on the A1.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time to contact them.