Wellingborough man charged with assaulting two police officers

A Wellingborough man has been charged with a string of offences after an incident in which two police officers were injured.

Jamie Ross, 26, of Grange Road, was arrested as police officers were investigating a motoring offence in Finedon at about 3.45pm yesterday (Friday, August 17).

Ross has now been charged with two counts of assault, one of obstructing a police officer, one of resisting arrest and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has also been charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes today thanked members of the public who assisted police during the incident.

He said: "It is really encouraging to see that so many members of the public stood by our colleagues and tried to assist us and to provide statements in support of the officers, one of whom needed treatment at Kettering General Hospital."

Ross has been bailed by police and will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 4.