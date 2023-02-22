Wellingborough girl Louisa Gregory wins place in the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023

Louisa Gregory from Wellingborough has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the grand finalists of Miss Teen Great Britain.

The competition sees teenagers competing for the crown in a spectacular grand final, with the winner of Miss Teen Great Britain walking away with some incredible prizes including a cash prize of £1,000.

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October in Blackpool.

Louisa Gregory

Organisers say the weekend of the final is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

Louisa said: "I am looking forward to meeting all of the other wonderful girls.

"It would be so fun to compete alongside them."

In the finals, Louisa will be representing Northamptonshire as Miss Teen Northamptonshire 2023, wearing her sash at the event.

Louisa is already Wellingborough carnival queen, but is hoping to represent Northamptonshire in one of the largest teen pageants in the UK.

She said: "I wanted to enter the competition because I've loved attending events in my town, and it would be incredible to do that on a larger scale."

