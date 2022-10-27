Wellingborough District Scouts create Garden of Remembrance

Wellingborough District Scouts Garden Of Remembrance 2022

Wellingborough District Scouts have created their Garden Of Remembrance for 2022 at their district headquarters.

More than 2,000 poppies have been planted at Dale End in Croyland Road Wellingborough.

Made by their young people the poppies will be on display until just after Remembrance Sunday, when Scout groups from the district will take part in acts of remembrance in the town and surrounding villages.

Acting district commissioner Caroline Jewell said: “This is the third year of our displays and it is lovely to be able to share the wonderful poppies made by our young people and be able to take part in the local acts of remembrance.”