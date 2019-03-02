Wellingborough councillor suspended from party over racist Facebook group

A Wellingborough councillor has been suspended by the Conservative party over allegations that he moderated a Facebook group that advocated setting fire to black people.

It has been confirmed that Cllr Martin York, a Croyland Ward councillor, has been suspended from the party after it was revealed by Evolve Politics that he moderated a page full of racist comments.

Cllr Yorks Page has already been altered to state he is an independent

The group, Boris Johnson: Supporters’ Group, has reportedly allowed members to regularly use incredibly offensive terms towards black and ethnic minority people, and has allowed discussion of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis has confirmed that Cllr York has been suspended from the party.

His profile on the Wellingborough Council website had already been changed tonight (Saturday) to describe him as an ‘independent’ councillor.

Cllr York is the council’s armed forces champion, and is a member of the audit, planning and Waendel Walk committees. He also sits on the standards committee which deals with members who breach the authority’s code of conduct.

His suspension from the party does not affect his role on Wellingborough Council. He will no longer sit as a Conservative but is eligible to sit as an independent candidate at meetings.

Cllr York has not responded to requests for comment today.