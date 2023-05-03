Wellingborough company Cawleys celebrates making a 'huge difference' to Northamptonshire

A waste management company based in Wellingborough has revealed the scale and impact of its local community projects in its new ‘Good Things’ report.

From charity partnerships to sponsoring grassroots football teams, Cawleys - the region’s largest independent recycling company and family business – is celebrating more than £45,000 of support and donations to various social and environmental projects over the past year alone.

Cawleys’ recently established partnership with Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) highlights how their state-of-the-art facilities, innovative approach and community focus come together to support their customers sustainability strategies.

Cawleys sponsor Clarence the NTFC Mascot to deliver sessions in schools and the community

Avril Spraggon, facilities manager at NTFC, said: “Working with a local company helps reduce our waste miles.

"Cawleys provide a range of innovative waste management services such as specialist food waste recycling for anaerobic digestion - a greener alternative to landfill which converts food waste into green energy used by The National Grid.

“Helping to educate and raise awareness of green initiatives they also sponsor the club’s mascot Clarence, to deliver sessions in schools and the community, and support our Green Match Days - which includes litter picking, sustainability and recycling initiatives in the ground and awareness workshops.”

Anna Cawley, strategy and communications director, Cawleys added: “We are delighted to share the publication of our first Good Things report which highlights the many social, environmental, employee and health and safety initiatives we worked on last year in Northamptonshire and beyond.

“Our work with NTFC is a perfect example of our determination to deliver customer solutions which positively impact the environment and society for generations to come.”

To read the full Good Things report visit www.cawleys.co.uk/good-things.